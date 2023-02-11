Former Exeter Chiefs duo Byron McGuigan and Sam Hill have been named in the Sale Sharks line-up to face the Devon side in their Premiership Rugby Cup semi-final at Sandy Park tomorrow (1pm).
McGuigan is on the wing and Hill is at inside centre in a very strong-looking Sharks XV.
Scrum-half Will Cliff features in a Sale team for the first time in over a year, while teenage flankers Will Riley and Tristan Woodman make their first starts for the club.
Senior players Tommy Taylor, Coenie Oosthuizen, Luke James and Jason Woodward also figure, while England under 18 scrum-half Will Wootton and Senior Academy flanker Yande Nkonge take their places on an all-homegrown replacements' bench.
Sale: Jason Woodward, Byron McGuigan, Luke James, Sam Hill, Elliot Gourlay, Tom Curtis, Will Cliff; Tumy Onasanya, Tommy Taylor, Coenie Oosthuizen, Rouban Birch, Alex Groves, Will Riley, Tristan Woodman, Sam Dugdale. Replacements: Harry Thompson, Ben Carlile, Cal Ford, Ewan Murphy, Yande Nkonge, Will Wootton, Kieran Wilkinson, Joe Bedlow.