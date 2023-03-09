EXETER Chiefs centre Henry Slade has been named in the England team to face France in the Six Nations Championship at Twickenham on Saturday (4.45pm).
The big news, though, is head coach Steve Borthwcik's decision to drop captain and fly0half Owen Farrell to the bench, with Marcus Smith named at 10 and Ellis Genge taking over as captain for the first time.
Genge is joined in the front row by prop Kyle Sinckler and hooker Jamie George. In an unchanged forward pack from England’s 20-10 win over Wales in Cardiff in the last round of the tournament, Maro Itoje and Ollie Chessum are at lock. Flankers Jack Willis and Lewis Ludlam, along with Alex Dombrandt at No. 8, complete the pack.
Smith starts at fly-half and Jack van Poortvliet is at scrum-half. Ollie Lawrence is at inside centre, alongside Slade at outside centre. Anthony Watson is on the left wing, Max Malins is on the right wing and Freddie Steward is full back.
Owen Farrell and David Ribbans are named as replacements, alongside Jack Walker, Mako Vunipola, Dan Cole, Ben Curry, Alex Mitchell and Henry Arundell.
Borthwick said: “We look forward to welcoming a strong France team to Twickenham this weekend in what will undoubtedly be another exciting encounter in this year’s Six Nations competition.
“Over the last three years France have built a formidable side and with just three games behind us, this England team has an excellent opportunity to test itself against one of the very best teams in the world, as we progress and build on the foundations we have put in place in the short time we have been together.
“The players selected to face our visitors are again a reflection of what I see to be the right balance of personnel for the challenge we face in this game. Marcus Smith starts at fly-half and Dave Ribbans returns to the match day 23.
“Congratulations to Ellis Genge who will captain the side for the first time. Ellis will lead from the front with the sort of dedication and spirit that now rightly typifies this England team.
“I know that a sold-out Twickenham will be in full voice, and that our magnificent supporters will make Saturday a very special occasion with a brilliant atmosphere.”
ENGLAND:
15. Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 20 caps)
14. Max Malins (Saracens, 17 caps)
13. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 54 caps)
12. Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 10 caps)
11. Anthony Watson (Leicester Tigers, 53 caps)
10. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 20 caps)
9. Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 10 caps)
1. Ellis Genge (capt) (Bristol Bears, 46 caps)
2. Jamie George (Saracens, 75 caps)
3. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 59 caps)
4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 65 caps)
5. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 8 caps)
6. Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 17 caps)
7. Jack Willis (Toulouse, 8 caps)
8. Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 12 caps)
REPLACEMENTS:
16. Jack Walker (Harlequins, 2 caps)
17. Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 77 caps)
18. Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 98 caps)
19. David Ribbans (Northampton Saints, 3 caps)
20. Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, 3 caps)
21. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 3 caps)
22. Owen Farrell (Saracens, 104 caps)
23. Henry Arundell (London Irish, 5 caps).