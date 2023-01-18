Exeter Chiefs and England centre Henry Slade has had his red card against Vodacom Bulls last Saturday rescinded by a disciplinary panel.
He was sent off in the 54th minute of their Heineken Champions Cup Round Three match in Pretoria on Saturday night by replacement French referee Thomas Charabas.
The official deemed his tackle on Vodacom Bulls full back Kurt-Lee Arendse to be dangerous, but an independent disciplinary committee on Tuesday night comprising chair Jennifer Donovan (Ireland), Frank Hadden (Scotland) and Yannick Jauzion (France) felt otherwise after considering the video imagery of the incident and hearing evidence from Slade, who did not accept the red card decision.
They also heard submissions from the player’s legal representative, Richard Smith KC, from Chiefs' director of rugby Rob Baxter, and from EPCR Disciplinary Officer Liam McTiernan.
The committee decided that, while Slade had committed an act of foul play, it did not warrant a sending off. The red card decision was therefore dismissed and he is free to play.
EPCR have the right to appeal the decision.
It is good news for the Chiefs, as Slade is now free to play against Castres at Sandy Park on Saturday, and also England, as he will be available for their Six Nations opener against Scotland on February 4.