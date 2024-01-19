SALTASH Seconds have named their team to face their Bude counterparts away from home tomorrow in Counties Three Tribute Cornwall (2.30pm), writes Rod Davies.
Saltash Seconds: Dale Partington, Ryan Thomas, Tom Hollyman, Nick Blake, Jack Thorn, Devan Marshall, Ollie Crawford, Ewan McLean, Harley Adams, Colm Rich, Aidan Marshall (capt), Matt Coker, Charlie Knight, Alfie Libby, Steve Hillman. Replacements: Axel Nicks, Mike Capstack, Josh Firman, Ryan Wilson, Kieran Hurrell, Ross Martin.
Saltash Colts' team to play St Austell away from home tomorrow (2.30pm).
Saltash Colts: Joe Elvidge, Robert Butterfield, Matt Brancher, Ewan White, Tom Knight, Ethan Stone, Fin Mulville, Josh Avis, Harry Harbon, Nathan Farley, Archie Hughes, Junior Bennett-Murray, Mitch Inglis, Matt West, Freddie Dover (capt). Replacements: Joe Dowlan, Ethan Ash, Liam Bowyer, Seth Jones, Max Jones, Jake Gamble, Temujin Townson, Dan Hunt.