ST AUSTELL have named an unchanged side from last Saturday’s Cornish derby victory over Launceston for tomorrow’s home clash with Marlborough (2.30pm).
The Saints are up to sixth following a slow start to the season which was beset by injuries, but since a number of key players have returned, the wins have been forthcoming and now have five victories and as many defeats from their ten outings.
A superb first half performance up at Launceston which saw them lead 22-5 thanks to tries from Ben Plummer (2), Archie Bees and Dan Tyrrell, got them ahead and once Peter Harris got the fifth it was all but game over before settling for a 29-19 success.
There is one change to the match day 18 as Peter Tuckley provides a backs option off the bench in place of the absent Kyle Marriott.
Marlborough, who finished mid-table last term in Regional One South Central but were transferred over the summer, and have a strong Southern Hemisphere influence, including legendary former New Zealand winger Sitiveni Sivivatu who joined the club in June as a technical director.
They sit seventh, just two points behind the Saints having won four and drawn one of their ten outings.
The two sides have met just once before – in the 2023/24 Papa John’s Community Cup which the Saints edged 25-22 at Tregorrick Park.
ST AUSTELL: Archie Bees, Jamie Stanlake, Ben Plummer (co-captain), Sam Parsons, George Tregilgas, Matt Shepherd, Dan Tyrrell; Peter Rowe, Peter Harris, Matt Boothby, Tom Daniel, Mark Vian (co-captain), Rory Jago, Kaydan Michael, Adam Powell. Replacements: Ben Woodmansey, Freddie Rolls, Peter Tuckley.