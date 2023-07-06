CORNWALL RLFC have announced the permanent signing of Morgan Punchard from Betfred League One rivals Hunslet, writes Gareth Davies.
The 24-year-old’s signature was confirmed before the cut-off point for this weekend’s repeat or revenge fixture against current third tier basement dwellers London Skolars.
Punchard, a product of amateur club Castleford Lock Lane, initially joined Cornwall on loan from the Parksiders last month and made one appearance in a 30-6 home reverse at the hands of league leaders Dewsbury.
Despite the Rams keeping hold of their unbeaten League One record at the Mem, Cornwall – with Punchard starting the game in the halves – pushed Liam Finn’s troops all the way.
Owing to the terms of Punchard’s temporary switch, he was unable to play for the Choughs against his parent club last time out.
But frustratingly, he was left kicking his heels on the sidelines as Hunslet signed Myles Lawford on loan from Championship side Bradford Bulls.
And after missing out on selection in Hunslet’s last outing which resulted in a fine win over fellow promotion challengers Doncaster, Punchard has swapped Leeds for the Duchy.
“It was a case of always being the next in line at Hunslet and then they would get another player in my position which was frustrating.
“That’s just the way it goes and I have nothing but respect for Killer (Alan Kilshaw, Hunslet head coach) and I really hope they get promoted.
“But Cornwall is a club going in the right direction and I was made to feel very welcome when I was on loan. From the fans, to the backroom staff and the players, it now feels like the right time to join Cornwall.”
Cornwall head coach Mike Abbott commented: “We were really impressed with Morgan last month against Dewsbury.
“We kind of threw him in at the deep end a bit but he took it in his stride and contributed to a team performance which merited more than we actually got on the day.
“He couldn’t play against Hunslet for us and it was a bit surprising that they got a player in and left him in the stands.
“That kind of makes it obvious that he wasn’t in Hunslet’s plans and we have moved quickly to secure his services until the end of the season.
“He gives us another option at half and in other areas of the pitch too. We have had a good couple of weeks off but now the next block of fixtures start on Saturday and Morgan coming into the group helps strengthen our squad.”