MEMBERS of the Cornish Pirates squad have taken a stand against violence towards women and girls, recording a special video pledge to support the launch of the ‘16 Days Penzance’ campaign.
The initiative began with a solidarity walk and vigil in Penzance on Thursday (November 27) evening, drawing players, coaching staff and supporters to St Mary’s Church, where the video was screened for the first time.
CEO Sally Pettipher and joint Head Coach Alan Paver joined members of the Championship squad, highlighting the club’s commitment to promoting respect and safety both on and off the pitch.
“The Cornish Pirates players learn day after day about respect and discipline,” said Sally. “They put that into action on and off the pitch. Violence and abuse is never acceptable, so I am incredibly proud that our players are willing to speak up on behalf of the women in their lives and in our community.”
The campaign will run across Penzance until December 10, with a series of events designed to raise awareness, foster solidarity, and provide support to survivors of abuse.
The Cornish Pirates’ involvement brings a high-profile sporting voice to the campaign, reinforcing the message that everyone has a role to play in ending violence against women and girls.
The pledge video will be made available publicly and was also featured in hospitality areas and on the stadium screen during the Cornish Pirates’ recent home fixture against Richmond.
By using their platform, the squad is sending a clear and powerful message: respect, safety and equality are values that extend beyond the pitch and into the wider community. The Cornish Pirates’ pledge underscores the important role sport can play in challenging violence and inspiring positive change.
