By Phil Westren
THE Cornish Pirates are in action tomorrow with a home game against Bedford Blues in the Championship (2.30pm).
Matches between the Pirates and the Blues have been invariably close and entertaining, as will likely be the case on Saturday, although the Pirates have lost at home to the Bedford side in the past two seasons.
Such a recent record should, of course, give the Pirates extra incentive to achieve a winning result, and at the same put aside the disappointment of last Friday’s loss to London Scottish.
Team selection this week will see centre Charlie McCaig, lock Charlie Rice, and flanker Tomiwa Agbongbon make their first league starts for the Pirates. The inclusion of McCaig means Matt McNab moves out to the wing in place of Robin Wedlake. Fit again scrum half Cam Jones returns to the starting line-up, whilst on the bench replacement hooker Sol Moody will be ready to make his Championship debut, as will Redruth forward Jack King who has arrived at the Mennaye Field this week on loan.
Commenting ahead of Saturday, Cornish Pirates coach Joe Walsh has said: “After a difficult couple of weeks with various knocks and injuries, I think it is now time for us to put our best foot forward and concentrate on getting the best continuity and clarity we can from bodies available.
“Bedford are a well-coached side who like to attack from all around the park, so we are aware of the threats they can bring. Defence-wise we’ll look to keep ourselves connected and will aim to apply as much pressure as we can throughout the game. If we can do that well, and keep control of the ball at critical moments, then we should be in a good position.”
Joe added: “Playing at home we need to put in a really good performance as we did, in many ways, against Ealing. Also, as ever, if we can get the crowd behind us then that will always help and hopefully enable us to cause Bedford problems.”
The Cornish Pirates full selection for Saturday is as follows: 15 Will Trewin 14 Matt McNab 13 Charlie McCaig 12 Joe Elderkin 11 Arthur Relton 10 Bruce Houston 9 Cam Jones; 1 Billy Keast 2 Morgan Nelson 3 Jay Tyack 4 Matt Cannon 5 Charlie Rice 6 Tomiwa Agbongbon 7 Will Gibson 8 Hugh Bokenham (captain). Replacements: 16 Sol Moody 17 Billy Young 18 James French 19 Jack King 20 Harry Hocking 21 Dan Hiscocks 22 Iwan Jenkins 23 Iwan Price-Thomas.