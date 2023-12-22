CORNISH Pirates expect a bumper Christmas crowd when they welcome Hartpury to the Mennaye Field in the Championship tomorrow (2.30pm), writes Phil Westren.
With Kyle Moyle and Ioan Evans having both picked up injuries, their places at full-back and centre will be taken by a fit-again Will Trewin and Tom Georgiou (partnering Joe Elderkin) respectively.
Matt McNab and Robin Wedlake are selected to form the wing combination, with Bruce Houston and Alex Schwarz once again the chosen starting half-backs.
In the forwards, Lefty Zigiriadis, who was unavailable last week, returns at loose-head prop, in what is an otherwise unchanged eight from the pack selected against the Trailfinders.
The abandoned Ealing fixture would have marked flanker Will Gibson’s 50th official appearance, which will now be celebrated this Saturday.
Pirates’ joint head coach Gavin Cattle said: "Losing two league games at home thus far this season wasn’t on the agenda and proved frustrating, especially in consideration of the efforts and general development shown by the players.
“We should, though, take confidence that we can compete with the best in the league, as was the case at Ealing last Saturday before the match was unfortunately abandoned.
“Christmas fixtures are always that little bit extra special, and looking ahead to Saturday we need to up our levels of execution, take on Hartpury with confidence, and endeavour to make amends for those two games lost.”
Tickets will be available at the gates tomorrow (open 12.30pm), whilst in the meantime they can also be purchased on-line. For further information please visit: www.cornish-pirates.com/tickets
Cornish Pirates: Will Trewin, Matt McNab, Tom Georgiou, Joe Elderkin, Robin Wedlake, Bruce Houston, Alex Schwarz, Lefty Zigiriadis, Morgan Nelson, Matt Johnson, Hugh Bokenham, Steele Barker, Alex Everett, Will Gibson, John Stevens (capt). Replacements: Rhys Williams, Jacob Morris, Marlen Walker, Josh Williams, Harry Dugmore, Ruaridh Dawson, Iwan Jenkins, Frankie Nowell.
Hartpury: Jacob Morris, Jack Johnson, Robbie Smith, Morgan Adderley-Jones, Jack Reeves, Harry Bazalgette, Mike Austin, Mikey Summerfield, Will Crane (capt), Joe Rees, Dale Lemon, Jack Davies, Sam Lewis, Harry Short, Mitch Eadie. Replacements: Will Goffey, 1Aristot Benz-Soloman, Jon Benz-Soloman, Joe Owen, Josh Gray, Matty Jones, Tommy Mathews, Brad Denty.
Referee: Joe James