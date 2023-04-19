EXETER Chiefs centre Sean O'Brien has become the latest player to announce he is leaving the club this summer after signing for Irish side Munster.
The 24-year-old former Connacht and Ireland Under-20 international joined Exeter in the summer of 2021 and has gone on to play 15 times, scoring three tries.
He started Exeter's Premiership Rugby Cup final win and played in both of their Champions Cup knockout victories.
"Unfortunately, the lack of playing opportunities have meant that I've had to look at the next stage of my career," said O'Brien.
"To have the chance to go home – and to a club like Munster – it was too good an opportunity for me to turn down.
"That said, we've still got some huge games coming up here before the end of the season and I want to make sure that I sign off my time here at the Chiefs on a winning and positive note."
O'Brien joins the lengthy list of Chiefs' players on the move, adding to Stuart Hogg, Jack Nowell, Sam and Joe Simmonds, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Dave Ewers, Jannes Kirsten and Harry Williams.