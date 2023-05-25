EXETER Chiefs' Sandy Park stadium will host Red Bull Elevate, a seven-a-side touch rugby tournament fronted by Exeter Chiefs and England stars Jack Nowell and Henry Slade, on Saturday, June 3.
Red Bull Elevate is a unique and innovative touch rugby concept that rewards attacking play, making the game faster and increasing fan experience thanks to the following tweaks to traditional rugby rules:
1) If an attacking player makes a mistake which causes a turnover, they are exiled from the game until the next try is scored.
2) The try area is divided into sections; the closer to the posts that you score, the more points you get.
3) If non-rugby players score a try, points are worth double.
The tournament, which will serve as both Jack and Henry’s Exeter Chiefs testimonial, will feature eight teams made up of both rugby stars and sporting celebrities, including the likes ofFreddie Steward and Jason Fox as well as Thom and Max Evans.
Nowell said: “Henry and I are incredibly excited to bring Red Bull Elevate to Sandy Park! We’ve had a lot of fun developing the new tournament rules and have a great line-up of teams set for plenty of high-intensity matches.
"We look forward to seeing everyone there and promise an unforgettable day of rugby!”
Entry is from 2pm, with tickets starting from £5.