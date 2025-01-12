The Lions started well and after four minutes skipper Archie Doidge crashed over for an unconverted try. The home forwards started to get on top in the tight scrummages, but this didn’t stop Newquay from scoring a try on 20 minutes via Dan Jones. This came about when the visitors had a lineout on the right-hand side of the field and with good hands, despite the wet pitch, scored out to the left. this also went unconverted.