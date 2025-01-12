By Barry Mumford at Lux Park
COUNTIES TWO CORNWALL
Liskeard-Looe 15 Newquay Hornets 13
LISKEARD-LOOE showed plenty of spirit to see off Newquay Hornets 15-13 at a soggy Lux Park on Saturday.
Selection proved a bit of a headache for the home side because of a number of senior players making themselves unavailable to play, including veteran forward Yestin Hutchings and experienced centre James Noel-Johnson.
This was compounded further when scrum-half Callum Beaver announced that following Thursday’s training session, his hamstring still wasn’t up to playing.
To cover some of the absentees, the club gave fist starts to centre Will Cameron and back-rower Ollie Dunn. They also brought in at lock versatile forward Billy Warner, switched Will Hoskin from back row to the right wing and gave a debut to newly-registered James Martyn on the bench.
The Lions started well and after four minutes skipper Archie Doidge crashed over for an unconverted try. The home forwards started to get on top in the tight scrummages, but this didn’t stop Newquay from scoring a try on 20 minutes via Dan Jones. This came about when the visitors had a lineout on the right-hand side of the field and with good hands, despite the wet pitch, scored out to the left. this also went unconverted.
On the stoke of half-time the visitors scored a second unconverted try from Jack McDonald to make the score 10-5 at the whistle.
A very tight hard-fought first half where Liskeard dominated the scrums, and Newquay had the better line-out.
The scrum dominance of the Lions pack continued into the second half, earning Liskeard quite a few scrum penalties.
On the hour they were rewarded as hard-working lock, Mike Prowse, crossed for a try that was converted by Mike McCarthy to put Liskeard back in front at 12-10.
With just six minutes of normal time to play, Newquay were awarded a kickable penalty, which was slotted by Nat Louis to put them 13-12 ahead.
Almost on full-time the Lions were awarded another scrum penalty and the option taken was a kick at goal, even though the crowd thought another scrum would have been better.
But McCarthy made no mistake from a difficult angle to put the Lions back in front at 15-13.
There was still further drama to come as with the last play of the game Liskeard conceded a kickable penalty right in front of the posts.
However, this was sent wide to give the Lux Park outfit a much-needed and deserved win against their higher-placed opponents.
View from the touchline as already mentioned it was a very deserved result that they can thank their hardworking pack of forwards for.
The spectators man of the match, sponsored by the Liskeard and District Sports Association, was awarded to young prop, Will Stuart, for an outstanding scrummaging and defensive display.
The next match for the Lions is this coming Saturday when they make the short journey to Wadebridge Camels Seconds (2.30pm).
LISKEARD-LOOE: Kieran Underhill, Will Hosken, Jack Badnall, Will Cameron, Sean Simmons, Mike McCarthy, Greg Gillbard; Will Stuart, Archie Doidge (capt), Jack Wilton, Mike Prowse, Billy Warner, Ollie Dunn, Cian Goldsmith, Adam Dack. Replacements: James Martyn, Mitch Aram, Dom Pollard, TJ Hicks.
Tries: Doidge, Prowse; Convs: McCarthy; Pens: McCarthy.
Liskeard-Looe man of the match: Will Stuart.