CORNISH Pirates forward Ben Grubb has been discharged from hospital after an injury he suffered yesterday saw the abandonment of their Championship match at leaders Ealing Trailfinders.
Replacement Grubb suffered the injury in the 57th minute, and after a period when both teams left the field, it was decided to abandon the game, with Ealing leading 12-0.
The club issued an update last night, saying: "Ben has been discharged from hospital following tests and scans coming back clear. He is on his way back to Cornwall and will continue his rehab at the club next week. Ben would also like to pass on his thanks for all the well wishes."
Pirates’ joint head coach Gavin Cattle commented: "It was a disappointing end to the afternoon, but player safety is of utmost importance, the human aspect always comes first, and we wish Ben a speedy recovery."