"We’re excited to be able to bring a full training squad together for the first time and focus on the next stage of our World Cup preparations,” said Borthwick. “I am pleased with the balance of the squad, which blends experience with youth. “Our preparation camps over the last three weeks have allowed those players who didn’t feature in the Premiership final to start to get physically equipped for a World Cup campaign. “The attitude of the players has been excellent, and I have seen a group who have wholeheartedly committed to what we have asked of them. “We hope today’s announcement is the start of something special for our supporters, who I know are eagerly anticipating the tournament as much as we are.”