By Bill Hooper at Camborne RFC
JASON LEONARD CUP
Cornwall Under 20s 32 Gloucestershire Under 20s 22
A TRY by Rosko Troughton in the dying moments of the game foiled any hopes Gloucestershire harboured of a miraculous comeback.
It also ensured Cornwall had an opening day bonus point win ahead of their trip to Tiverton next month to take on Devon.
The result, if not always the manner, pleased head coach Richie Kevern. He said post-match: “I am happy to get the campaign off to a winning start and with the bonus point. We stuck at it and showed grit when Gloucestershire had momentum. I thought our defence at times was top drawer as we knocked their big forwards back time and again.
“We created some very good chances but we failed to finish them off and that almost allowed Gloucestershire back into it. We will need to be more clinical in our next games. We did show that we have some serious gas out wide if we can get it right we will cause sides problems.
Thoughts will now turn to the Devon game on April 27 at Tiverton in what is likely to be a group decider.
Kevern continued: “Devon’s win today against Somerset sets up a great encounter next month. We will be working hard between now and then to make sure we go into that game well prepared.”
Cornwall took the lead with a routine penalty from fly-half Jowan Kerry. That lead proved short lived when the visitors kicked for the corner and the rumbling Gloucestershire pack put Reuben Millward over for the try.
Both Billy Jordan and Ben Roskilly went close to scoring before Leo Armstrong-Lever went over from a maul to put Cornwall back in the lead, Kerry adding the extras.
The Black and Gold back three showed plenty of pace throughout the game, while the Cornish back row of Freddie Jordan, Will Symons and skipper Jack Jenkin ruled at the breakdown as Cornish pressure built.
Armstrong-Lever then crossed again as Cornwall dominated play before wing Rhys Bowery sped in at the corner with Kerry again on the money with the conversion.
Cornwall’s concentration switched off just before the break when Millward bagged his second fo the visitors to leave the hosts 22-10 up.
The second half proved cagey as the Duchy took the points from a penalty in front of the posts from Kerry to stretch their lead.
Gloucestershire pressed and were rewarded when Zac Mountfield crossed with Ollie French adding the conversion, and when Omar Ly scored his side’s fourth try, Cornish nerves jangled as the lead was cut to just three points.
Cornwall redoubled their efforts. A tremendous forward drive in the final moments gave Troughton his chance to score following several phases, with Kerry adding the extras to ensure the win.
CORNWALL UNDER 20s (Helston, unless stated): Barney Lewis (Newquay), Ayden Earnshaw, Ben Roskilly, Bill Jordan (Penryn), Rhys Bowery (Newquay), Jowan Kerry (Perranporth), Jarvis Lee (Truro); Dan Bennett (St Austell), Leo Armstrong-Lever, Olly Derry (Wadebridge), Charlie Knight (Saltash), Oli Wells (Redruth), Freddie Jordan (Penryn), Will Symons (Wadebridge), Jack Jenkin (capt). Replacements: Jalal Bennett (Truro), Rosko Troughton, Joe Court, Ben Smith (both Camborne), Luke Young (Redruth), Callum Phillips, Lewis Wiltshire (both Wadebridge), Harry Rigg.
Cornwall Under 20s: Tries: Armstrong-Lever (2), Bowery, Troughton; Convs: Kerry (3); Pens: Kerry (2).
Cornwall Star Man: Rhys Bowery.