CORNWALL’S Under 20 County Championship campaign 2026 finally gets underway with their re-arranged first fixture in the Jason Leonard Cup.
The team hosts local rivals Devon in their opening pool game of the competition this Sunday (March 29) which will be played at Redruth RFC at 2.30pm.
Looking ahead to the game, coach Rich Kevern said. “This will be a test for this new set of young players.
“We start a fresh with a whole group of new players entering the competition for the first time along with a few players from last season. Devon have had the advantage of playing one fixture already, having taken on Somerset at Sidmouth”.
Cornwall’s coaching set up this season is well established with Rich Kevern as the head coach, and ex U20 player Brad Howe as the forward’s coach.
Always keen to encourage young coaches into the game, former senior county player David Mankee assisting the backs again with Rich. Also joining the team is Camborne’s Jack Hazelton, another county player, assisting Brad with the forwards. LJ Collick remains as the team manager.
Cornwall captain Oscar Marr said: “It was an honour to be asked to be vice-captain of the side for this season, however due to the unfortunate injury to Jack, I will now be taking on the role of captain for this game.
“I know the guys are up for a tough campaign as always and have trained well in preparation for this game. This is my first season with the 20’s and I know that it is a tough competition, and we will have to perform at our best in every game.
“We have had great numbers at training, and I know some guys will be disappointed not to be in the team, but this is a squad for the season so keep pushing us for those places, nobody’s shirt is fixed. For those who will run out with me on the 29th, we have a big task ahead of us but I’m confident in our ability”.
Cornwall ‘s second pool game will be Somerset away on Sunday, April 19 at Burnham on Sea RFC (2.30pm).
Cornwall U.20s: Barney Lewis, Bracken Headland (both Newquay Hornets), Sam Blake (Truro), Robbie Paul (Redruth), Jack Jones (Penryn), Oscar Marr (Penzance-Newlyn), Callum Phillips (Wadebridge Camels), Ted Hocking (Penzance-N), Callum Jones (Launceston), Ed Boaden (Helston), Oli Wells (Redruth), Jack Sherratt (Helston), Oli Mount (Penryn), Fin Robinson (Redruth)
Replacements: Leo Armstrong-Lever (Helston), Archie Beetles (Wadebridge Camels), Riley Raikes (St. Austell), Dan Kent (Helston), Joel Pryor (Wadebridge Camels), Alfie Brooksbank (Camborne), Ethan Taylor (Redruth), Dan Navas (St. Austell).
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.