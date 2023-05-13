CORNWALL face a winner-takes-all clash with Kent at Camborne next Saturday (2pm) to decide who will reach the Bill Beaumont Cup final at Twickenham on May 28.
While Cornwall were winning 24-20 at Hampshire today, Kent were triumphing 43-7 at home to Somerset.
It leaves Kent on nine points, one ahead of Cornwall at the top of the Division One South pool after two matches played.
The winner of the South pool will play the winners of the North pool, which is currently topped by Yorkshire, who will face their own showdown with Lancashire at Sedgley Park next Saturday, with both of them on a maximum 10 points after two games.
