By Bill Hooper at the Recreation Ground, Redruth
TAMAR CUP (SATURDAY)
Cornwall 22 Devon 14
ROARED on by a big Easter holiday crowd, Cornwall wrestled the Tamar Cup back from Devon in a pulsating encounter.
Cornwall were far from perfect but given the limited time the squad have had together they found a way to win.
Prior to kick-off there was a minute’s silence impeccably observed to remember former county player Terry Barnes also former Devon secretary and past president Treve Mitchell, who hailed from Camborne.
Devon kicked off playing down the slope, the visitors enjoyed early territory and possession but the Cornish defence held firm.
Scrum-half Liam Jolly made a good break into the Devon half but his kick forward came to nothing.
Props Dec Prowse and Mitch Hawken drove into the Devon 22 before Matt Shepherd launched his backs, good hands from Ben Plummer and Cam Fogden put wing Ryan Cruickshanks in at scoreboard corner, Shepherd adding a fine conversion for a 7-0 lead.
The St Austell pair of Archie Bees and Dan Tyrrell were full of running along with the influential Fogden in midfield as Cornwall started to hit their strides and show their mettle.
A quickly taken tap by Jolly five meters out led to Cornwall’s second try as quick ball out to Shepherd saw him release fellow Saint Ben Plummer to bulldoze through the Devon defence and dot down.
Cornwall maintained their pressure and just before half-time a fine run and kick ahead by Tyrrell led to Cornwall’s third try, the winger kicked the ball forward with Bude’s Ben Hancock winning the race for the touchdown and a 17-0 half-time for the Black and Gold.
Cornwall began the second half at pace and were unlucky not to get an early score.
They did add to their tally when replacement Jack Counter tore down the top touchline to score in Piggy Lane Corner.
Chances came and went the clinical touch was just missing to polish off the opportunities that came.
Both sides began to empty their benches with the game becoming a little disjointed, however it played into Devon’s hands as both their tries came from replacements.
They pulled a first try back through Plymstock winger Corey Jamieson to give them some hope but they couldn’t add to their tally until the dying moments when Okehampton’s Leon Horn scored, both tries converted by Topsham full-back Declan Hadley.
The final whistle saw huge cheers from the Cornish faithful with Cornwall skipper Shepherd receiving the Tamar Cup from CRFU President Andy Reed.
With the National League season ending this coming Saturday, it remains to be seen which players will become available for Cornwall in the Bill Beaumont Cup and for the match against Exeter Chiefs XV next month.
CORNWALL (St Austell unless stated): Archie Bees, Ryan Cruickshanks (Saltash), Ben Plummer, Cam Fogden (Launceston), Dan Tyrrell, Matt Shepherd (capt), Liam Jolly (Truro); Mitch Hawken (Launceston), Luis Powell (Truro), Declan Prowse (Camborne), Dan Goldsmith (Launceston), Toby Osborne (Pirates Ams), Adam Powell, Ben Hancock (Bude), Adam Blackmore (Wadebridge Camels). Replacements: Matt Boothby, Charlie Short (Launceston), Pete Harris, Dan Head (Truro), Rory Jago, Brandon Rowley (Launceston), Will Tanswell (Camborne), Jack Counter (Wadebridge Camels), Declan Matthews (Truro), Jose Juarez (Launceston).
Tries: Cruickshanks, Plummer, Hancock, Counter; Convs: Shepherd; Pens: N/A.
Man-of-the-match: Cam Fogden (Cornwall).