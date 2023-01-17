Cornwall Choughs RLFC have been handed a home tie in the 2023 Betfred Challenge Cup, writes Gareth Davies.
The Choughs, who enter rugby league’s most prestigious knockout tournament for the very first time this year, will play National Conference League side Rochdale Mayfield.
The Lancashire outfit will travel to the Duchy over the weekend of February 25/26 with an exact date and kick-off time to be revealed in due course.
Cornwall hooker Jake Lloyd, along with head of media and communications Gareth Davies and head of commercial and development Rob Butland were present at Wembley for the draw, which was broadcast live via BBC IPlayer and the BBC Sport website.
Lloyd, resplendent in Cornwall’s brand-new home shirt, which was unveiled last week alongside new title partners Sharp’s Brewery, took part in a pre-draw photoshoot with St Helens star Eboni Partington.
All three members of club personnel were present for both the men’s and women’s draws.
Conducted by Tanya Arnold, the teams were drawn by Partington and England star, Kai Pearce-Paul, who was raised in the capital.
After the draw concluded, Lloyd spoke live to the BBC and said: “Being in the Challenge Cup is amazing and I speak for all the lads and everyone involved with the club.
“This is the rugby league competition and we are all made up to be involved. We are ready to get going and can’t wait to get stuck in.
"Rochdale Mayfield are a good club with a good side who we will not underestimate.
“We will go into the match looking for a win to get the job done and progress to the next round.”