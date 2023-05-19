CORNWALL RLFC have swooped for Hunslet pair Harvey Whiteley and Spencer Darley on two-week loan deals, writes Gareth Davies.
Hooker Whiteley is a product of the famed Leeds Rhinos academy system and he made his senior professional debut for the Headingley outfit in 2017.
He joined Cornwall’s divisional rivals Dewsbury Rams after leaving Leeds and also turned out for Coventry Bears in League One.
During the COVID-19-affected 2020 season, Whiteley answered an SOS call from Leeds and played two further Super League games as an interchange.
Whiteley, after playing in the National League ranks for Oulton Raiders, then made the move back into the professional game with Hunslet during the 2021 season.
Last year, with the Parksiders missing out on a Betfred League One play-off place on the final day, Whiteley played in all 20 regular league games, scoring three tries.
Prop Darley, 24, moved to the South Leeds Stadium during the close season after two spells with Keighley Cougars in 2019 and during both the 2021 and 2022 campaigns.
Sandwiched between his time at Cougar Park, Darley was with Featherstone Rovers for the aborted, coronavirus 2022 campaign.
Darley cut his formative rugby teeth at amateur outfit Stanningly and made his Hunslet debut earlier this year when the Parksiders faced Salford Red Devils reserves.
“He was a constant in their side last season but needs games so this is a good fit for both clubs.
“Spencer boosts our middles which have been decimated by injury and suspension over the past couple of weeks. We have lost Jack Ray for a couple of weeks and Brad Howe can’t play until North Wales because of the return-to-play protocols.
“Like Harvey, he will be itching to play some football and we look forward to welcoming them both to the club.”
Meanwhile, Hunslet chief Alan Kilshaw, added: “Spencer and Harvey have had little rugby league of late, partly through the fact that we had a one-month break in our Betfred League One programme. This is a good opportunity for both to enjoy some valuable game-time.”