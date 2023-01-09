Cornwall RLFC have confirmed Rock-based Sharp’s Brewery as its main title sponsor for the 2023 Betfred League One season, writes Gareth Davies.
Based on the north Cornish coast, Sharp’s is a modern brewer which has grown rapidly since its foundation in 1994, increasing staff numbers in the last 10 years from 70 to 114.
Sharp’s is the largest brewer of cask beer in the South West, and Doom Bar is one of the most successful cask beers of its generation.
The company’s branding will appear on both Cornwall RLFC’s home and away shirts for the club’s second season as a professional entity.
The 2023 campaign will see the club once again fly the Cornish flag in rugby league’s third tier as they continue to be the first professional rugby league team to represent the Duchy in the sport’s 128-year history.
And for the very first time in 2023, the Choughs will play in rugby league’s most prestigious knockout competition the Betfred Challenge Cup.
Cornwall will enter the competition at its second round stage with the draw due to take place at Wembley Stadium on Thursday.
The draw will be broadcast live via BBC Sport’s platforms with representatives of Cornwall RLFC present.
Home matches for Cornwall this coming year will once again take place at the Memorial Ground, Penryn – the oldest rugby club in Cornwall.
As part of its commitment to Cornish rugby at large, Sharp’s Doom Bar already sponsors Penryn Rugby Football Club.
Looking to build on the momentum gained from the club’s first season, Cornwall RLFC’s ethos remains ‘Cornwall first’, with the club building a squad, staff and commercial profile from businesses within the Duchy.
Sharp’s have been a staunch supporter of rugby league in Cornwall with previous support given to the Choughs’ developmental arm the Cornish Rebels for over a decade, illustrating the brewery’s ongoing commitment to both grassroots rugby and also to aiding the ambition to put professional rugby league on the map in the county.
Sharp’s provided the initial Cornwall RLFC landmark beer brand sponsorship across 2022. Now the 2023 main sponsor upgrade illustrates the company’s pride in being the title club sponsor.
Sharp’s Brewery’s marketing controller, James Nicholls, said: “We are proud that Doom Bar was the first official beer of Cornwall RLFC in their first year of play, building on our strong legacy of supporting grassroots rugby here in our home county.
“As a successful business born of humble beginnings on Cornwall’s north coast, we know it takes teamwork, talent, discipline and dedication to succeed - the same values that create the perfect pint in the brewhouse create the perfect try on the field.”
He continued: “It’s these values we have seen in Cornwall RFLC during their inaugural year, and we have been proud to support the club’s developmental arm – the Cornish Rebels – over the last decade.
"We’re very much looking forward to following Cornwall RLFC’s ambitious progress in their first Challenge Cup and throughout their second season in the Betfred League 1.”
Rob Butland, head of commercial and development for Cornwall RLFC, said: “On the back of a groundbreaking year for Cornwall RLFC and for rugby league in the Duchy, we are thrilled to have renewed our partnership with Sharp's for another year.
"They are an iconic Cornish brand, synonymous with rugby in the region and we are proud to represent them within national, professional sport.
"This renewal is demonstrative of how the commercial profile of the club continues to grow ahead of what we know will be an incredible year.”
He continued: “Having national market leaders like Sharp's Brewery partnering with us shows both the significance and the success of the project and is indicative of how far we have come.
"I'd like to thank James Nicholls, Dan Frost and the whole team at Sharp's for their ongoing support and for believing in the future of Cornish rugby from grassroots to professional.”