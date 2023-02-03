Cornwall RLFC have signed Royal Air Force rugby league star Nick Slaney for the upcoming 2023 season, writes Gareth Davies.
The 29-year-old, who is comfortable playing at either full-back or on the wing, caught the attention of the Choughs before and during the Royal Air Force’s Inter-Services campaign last autumn.
Slaney played a pivotal role by scoring a try in the RAF’s 32-4 victory over their Army counterparts in a game that took place at the AJ Bell Stadium, home of Super League outfit Salford.
The match also acted as a curtain raiser for England’s World Cup warm-up clash against Fiji.
Hailing from Plymouth, Slaney spent most of his career playing rugby union until he was advised by a work colleague with a 13-man code background that his skill set would be better suited to league.
That career-defining conversation took place only 18 months ago, with Slaney now moving into the professional ranks with Cornwall.
He explained: “I played union most of my life but I was away and I got talking to someone who I was working with who said I should try playing rugby league.
“I told him how I was an explosive player who liked making big tackles and breaking lines. As a back, rugby union doesn’t allow you to do that as much but league very much does.
“I took that advice and once I started playing, I think the phrase is like a duck taking to water. I really enjoy playing league and now I have been really bitten by the bug.
“Playing in League One will be a step-up from Inter-Services games and I know that, but I am relishing the challenge as there is a huge amount of potential for Cornwall to succeed.
“Cornwall is a hot-bed for rugby and there are certainly players out there like me who are more suited to league but play union.
“Over the long term, the club will be looking to harness that talent but in the here and now, I can’t wait to get started.”
Cornwall RLFC general manager John Beach said: “Nick was a player who has been on our radar for quite some time. We were made aware of his potential last year and then after seeing his performances in the Inter-Services matches, we made our move and we are delighted to have him on board.”