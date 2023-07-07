CORNWALL RLFC have further strengthened ahead of the next block of fixtures with the signing of Callum Abbott, writes Gareth Davies.
The 24-year-old, son of head coach Mike Abbott, has been training with the Choughs in recent weeks and has now signed his first ever professional contract, until the end of the 2023 Betfred League One season.
Abbott was born in St Helens and played for amaetur clubs Leigh Miners and Haydock Warriors before moving to the Duchy. Whilst in Cornwall, Abbott has represented the Cornish Rebels and, as a teenager, played for the side when they faced a St Helens academy side at the home of the world champions in 2017.
The Saints team that day contained current England international prop Matty Lees and Sean Croston, who have just joined the Choughs on loan from Hunslet.
“Callum’s situation is an example of a player who has worked hard to get a chance at playing at this level,” head coach Mike Abbott told cornwallrlfc.co.uk.
"He has been in and around the group for a while now and has done everything that has been asked of him. We now feel the opportunity is there to test Callum at this level and he will be named in the squad for the game against London.”