CORNWALL Choughs head coach Mike Abbott has named his 21-man squad for tomorrow’s history-making Betfred Challenge Cup tie against Rochdale Mayfield (1pm), writes Gareth Davies.
The Choughs’ bow in rugby league’s most prestigious knock-out competition is being broadcast live from Penryn's Memorial Ground via BBC Sport and iPlayer.
This is the first time that a Cornish club rugby side of either code has had a match broadcast live on a free-to-air platform.
Abbott has made two changes from the squad that travelled to Midlands Hurricanes last weekend in the league. Both captain Jack Ray and winger Nick Slaney are cup-tied as they have already played for the Royal Navy and Royal Air Force in the Challenge Cup this year.
Owing to their commitments with the services, both the Navy and Air Force are permitted to call upon the Cornish pair's services for matches if required.
The loss of Cornwall's skipper and try scorer from last week’s defeat is tempered by the inclusion of hooker Luke Collins, who returns from suspension. There is also a first squad inclusion in 2023 for former Hull FC academy flyer Jermarie Chatham.
Aaron Jones-Bishop and Sam Gilder (knee) and Reece Boase (ankle) are still residing in the treatment room of club physio Ellie France and are not included.
Cornwall: Aaronson, Ashton, Bolger, Bodman, Boots, Brown, Carter, Collins, Chatham, Cullen, Dimech, Hartshorne, Howe, Lloyd, Mitchell, Nichol, Prisk, Rusling, Singleton, Trerise, Whitton.