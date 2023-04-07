CORNWALL head coach Mike Abbott has named his 21-man squad for tomorrow's Betfred League One Round Five clash at home to Doncaster (1pm).
Fresh from the Choughs' maiden win on home soil last time out against London Skolars, Mem chief Abbott has no fresh injury concerns ahead of Doncaster making the trip to Cornwall from South Yorkshire.
Tom Ashton is the only notable absentee as he is about to become a father, with Reece Boase added to the squad for the first time this season.
The centre has shaken off an ankle injury, picked up in the early February friendly against Skolars.
As expected, new signing Ieuan Badham is included after his recovery from a concussion injury, further bolstering Abbott’s pack power.
For the Dons, they will arrive in the Duchy looking to keep up their 100% start to the league campaign.
Beaten play-off finalists in both 2021 and 2022, Richard Horne’s troops, who were knocked out of the Challenge Cup by London Broncos last weekend, will be eager to make it third time lucky and seal a place in the second tier for 2024.
Cornwall (from): Aaronson, Badham, Boase, Bodman, Bolger, Boots, Brown, Carter, Chatham, Collins, Cullen, Dimech, Howe, Lloyd, Mitchell, Nichol, Ray, Rusling, Singleton, Trerise, Whitton.