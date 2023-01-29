Exeter Chiefs leapfrogged Gloucester into third place in the Gallagher Premiership table with a hard-fought 24-17 victory at Sandy Park last night.
The opening 40 minutes was hugely entertaining, with the two sides sharing five tries but with Gloucester at no point having their noses in front.
Jonny Gray, man of the match Solomone Kata and Olly Woodburn scored tries for the Chiefs, while Jonny May and Val Rapava-Ruskin replied for Gloucester, with Harvey Skinner slotting three conversions for Exeter and Billy Twelvetrees two for the visitors to make it 21-14 at the break.
Skinner stretched Exeter's lead to 10 points with a 55th-minute penalty, but the only other points of a disappointing half which involved plenty of kick tennis and was played largely between the two 22-metre lines came from a Santi Carreras penalty in the final minute which earned Gloucester a losing bonus point.
Exeter now have a break from Premiership action until Sunday, February 26, when they face second-place Sale Sharks at Sandy Park.
Full report and reaction in this week's Cornish Times.