EXETER Chiefs have learnt their opponents for the 2023-24 Champions Cup after the draw was made at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this lunchtime.
They will face home or away matches against French sides Toulon and Bayonne, Glasgow Warriors and United Rugby Championship winners Munster.
Northampton Saints have also been drawn in Group Three, but Chiefs will not face them in the pool stages as they are a fellow Premiership side.
The fixtures will be announced at a later date.
Chiefs have played all four teams in European competition before so there will be no new venues for fans to visit this time around.
The Group of Death is undoubtedly Group Four, where European champions La Rochelle are joined by last season's runners-up Leinster, Premiership runners-up Sale, URC runners-up Stormers, Leicester Tigers and Sale Sharks.
Pool One: Saracens, Bordeaux-Begles, Vodacom Bulls, Bristol, Connacht, Lyon.
Pool Two: Toulouse, Cardiff, Bath, Racing 92, Harlequins, Ulster.
Pool Three: Munster, Bayonne, Glasgow Warriors, Exeter Chiefs, Toulon, Northampton Saints.
Pool Four: La Rochelle, Stade Francais, Leicester, Stormers, Leinster, Sale Sharks.