JOSH Hodge scored two tries as Exeter Chiefs survived a second-half fightback from Sale Sharks to seal a 24-22 win at Sandy Park today and lift themselves into fifth place in the Premiership table.
Exeter fell 10-0 behind inside the opening 15 minutes after a try by Tom Roebuck and a conversion and penalty from Rob du Preez.
Prop Harry Williams cut the deficit with a try converted by fly-half Harvey Skinner, but the turning point came when Sale had two players sin-binned in the space of three minutes - back rower Sam Dugdale and prop Bevan Rodd.
Exeter made the most of their numerical advantage, with full-back and man-of-the-match Hodge scoring twice in the space of five minutes, with the second a dazzling individual effort where he beat four defenders on his way to the line.
Skinner converted both and Exeter led 21-10 at the interval.
But Sale showed why they are in second place in the league with tries by hooker Ewan Ashman and Dugdale, one converted by Du Preez, to edge them 22-21 in front.
However, a 40-metre penalty from Skinner with 10 minutes remaining ultimately secured victory for the Chiefs, who head to Twickenham next Saturday to face Harlequins.