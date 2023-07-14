PREMIERSHIP Rugby have confirmed the fixtures for the new-look 2023-24 Premiership Rugby Cup, which kicks-off in September.
For the first time ever, the competition features Premiership teams against their Championship rivals.
Defending champions Exeter Chiefs will kick off the defence of their crown with a mouth-watering derby at home to Bristol Bears at Sandy Park on Saturday, September 9 (3pm).
A week later, they will be at home to Cornish Pirates, on Saturday, September 16 (3pm).
Round Three will see the Chiefs visit Jersey Reds on Saturday, September 23 (2pm), before fellow Championship side London Scottish provide the opposition for Rob Baxter's men at Sandy Park on Saturday, September 30 (3pm).
The final round of the pool matches will see yet another all-Westcountry affair when the Chiefs face familiar foes Bath at the Recreation Ground on Saturday, October 7 (2pm).
Pirates' other games see them host Bath on Friday, September 8 (7.30pm), visit Cambridge in a cross-pool fixture on Saturday, September 23 (3pm), host Jersey Reds on Friday, September 29 at 7.30pm, and travel to London Scottish on Friday, October 6, at 7.45pm.
The winners from each pool will progress to the semi-finals with the two highest ranked sides earning home semi-finals.
In a change, the semi-finals will now be held on the weekend of February 16-18 and the final on the weekend of March 15-17.
The Premiership Rugby Cup Final will be held at the venue of the highest ranked club in the final.