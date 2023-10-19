CORNWALL RLFC captain Liam Whitton has agreed a new one-year contract, keeping him in the Duchy for the 2024 campaign, writes Gareth Davies.
The 22-year-old joined Cornwall from Championship and current 1895 Cup holders Halifax Panthers in February 2022 and he has played a leading role in the Choughs’ two professional campaigns to date.
He scored a try in Cornwall’s first ever match at North Wales Crusaders and he crossed the whitewash a further six times in 2022.
For 2023, Whitton, who came through the academy ranks at Super League giants Leeds Rhinos, was made captain after Jack Ray stepped down. Whitton was an ever present for Cornwall last term too, scoring his side’s dramatic last minute try to defeat Rochdale Hornets on the final day.
“I love where the club is going and I love being a part of Cornwall’s journey,” former Siddal junior Whitton told cornwallrlfc.co.uk
"Over the past two years, I have played the most enjoyable rugby of my career and that’s because of the togetherness of our squad.
“You could see what that try against Rochdale meant to me and the rest of the lads. It meant loads to me personally because I have been with this club from the very start, but moments like that give the whole club extra confidence.
“I still watch the try back and smile when I hear the crowd, the commentary and everyone’s reaction too.
“If we can start next season how we finished the previous one, then that would be class.”
Cornwall head coach Mike Abbott, added: “We are delighted to have Liam back with us for next year. He grew into his role as captain as the season went on and I don’t think there is any better full-back at our level under the high ball.
“His commitment and desire is there for everyone to see and that is something the rest of the lads really feed off.”