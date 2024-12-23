By Martin Symons
NATIONAL LEAGUE TWO WEST (SATURDAY, DECEMBER 21)
Camborne 24 Redruth 14
CAMBORNE completed a thrilling double over local rivals Redruth to end the year at the summit of the National Two West table.
In front of a huge crowd of 2,846 and in testing conditions, the Cherry and Whites prevailed despite a determined effort from the Reds who blunted the league leaders’ attacking threat for long periods.
Playing up the slope with the slight advantage of a gusting cross wind in the first half, the home side went close through their forwards and wing Harry Larkins but the visitors defended superbly with flanker Jack King and lock Edd Pascoe making telling tackles.
Camborne’s domination of territory came to nothing and almost inevitably Redruth capitalised as the interval neared.
Right wing Matt Blewett received a pass on his flank and cut a lovely inside line to dot down at the posts. Dean Wills knocked over the conversion for a 7-0 half-time lead.
A torrential shower during the half-time break ensured a heavy pitch greeted the returning players with ‘Town’ now looking to take advantage of the slope.
After an even opening the Cherry and Whites built pressure and on 54 minutes the visitors received a yellow card in halting a close range forwards surge. This was to prove crucial as Camborne got their noses in front in the ensuing ten minutes.
Twice the Cherry and Whites went for the pushover from scrums under the Redruth posts before the ball was worked wide to full-back Moyle who did very well to slide over to touchdown. Moyle then added the extras to his own try with an excellent kick to level matters at 7-7.
A few minutes later ‘Town’ bagged the lead with the enthusiastic crowd hushed as Moyle stepped up to coolly land a 25-metre penalty shot.
With Redruth back to their full compliment Camborne looked for the decisive score which duly arrived with ten minutes remaining.
After patiently going through several phases close in, it was man of the match lock Jack Andrew who eventually plunged over with some propulsion from the supporting Tommy-Lee Southworth and Jack Heazelton. Moyle again booted the conversion making it a 17-7 advantage.
The Reds looked to get back into contention in the closing stages but a handling move in front of the grandstand broke down courtesy of an Alex Ducker interception. Seizing the opportunity, the left winger then raced 70 metres unopposed to dot down at the posts. Moyle made no mistake with the regulation conversion.
Down but not out the visitors hit back late on with a deserved consolation try from skipper Pascoe. Fly-half Wills slotted the extras with the final kick of another pulsating derby which yet again showcased all that is great about Cornish grassroots rugby.
CAMBORNE: Kyle Moyle, Harry Larkins, Connor Gilbert, Josh Matavesi, Alex Ducker, Sam Walker, CJ Boyce; Tommy-Lee Southworth, Ben Priddey, Jon Drew, Jack Andrew, Jack Heazelton, Jordan Rose, Jordan Nicholls, Adam Hughes. Replacements: Sam Rodman, Declan Prowse, Damien Cook, Harry Clemo, Liam Jolly.
REDRUTH: Ben Rosevear, Matt Blewett, Jack Simmons, Sam James, Bobby Wigginton, Dean Wills, Will Riglesford; Luke Barnes, Matt Pritchard, Tyler Gendall, Jamie Prisk, Edd Pascoe, Chris Mills, Jack King, Chris Rovery. Replacements: Jess Tompsett, Tommy Phillips, Jarrod Hambly, Barnaby Elderkin, Dan Rutter.
Tries: Camborne – Moyle, Andrew, Ducker; Redruth – Blewett, Pascoe. Convs: Camborne – Moyle (3); Redruth – Wills (2); Pens: Camborne – Moyle; Redruth – N/A.