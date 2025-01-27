By Rod Davies at Moorlands Lane
COUNTIES TWO CORNWALL
Saltash v Wadebridge Seconds – home walkover.
THE game was played even though the Camels gave the Ashes a home walkover with the hosts running out 67-5 winners.
The home side soon got off the mark with a try after two minutes when Greg Eatwell touched down on the left wing and eight minutes later Danny Snook doubled their lead on the same side.
Rob Walsh broke through and scored after 13 minutes for Jack Pritchard to convert (17-0), before following a drop out from the Camels line, the same player caught the ball and went into increase the home advantage.
More Ashes pressure resulted in Eatwell scoring another close to the posts for Pritchard to add the extra points.
Wadebridge did threaten the home line just before the interval but were unable to penetrate the solid Ashes defence which gave them a half-time lead of 29-0.
Within seven minutes of the restart Greg Eatwell crossed the Camels line twice (one converted) to increase the Ashes lead.
However, a strong response by Wadebridge enabled them to get a deserved try after 52 minutes (41-5).
Saltash continued to dominate and a Snook try, together with a touch down by Lewis Wells plus conversions took the score to 55-5. The Camels tried hard to stem the Ashes attack but could not prevent Walsh and Lewis Stuart getting further tries before the end. Scrum-half Jack Pritchard played a pivotal role in this team performance and kicked five conversions.
The seconds faced Plymouth-based Medics Thirds in a friendly which was moved across the border due to Chapel Field being unfit for action.
But despite the switch they ran out 38-32 winners thanks to tries from Mitch Mitchell, Ben Lawley, Steve Hillman (20), Pete Edward and Ollie Crawford with Lawley adding four conversions.