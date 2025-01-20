By Rod Davies at Moorlands Lane
COUNTIES TWO CORNWALL
Saltash 40 Helston 17
THE Ashes were wary of this top of the table potential banana skin after last week's close encounter and the final score does not reflect on how hard they had to work to gain this victory against a very good Helston side.
They got off to a quick start following smart handling on the left wing with skipper Jay Moriarty touching down and Jack Pritchard converting after three minutes.
Helston hit back and gave the home team a defensive testing before breaking from their own half and getting a try on the right wing after 13 minutes.
The game continued to be evenly contested until Lewis Wells broke through the visiting defence after 28 minutes for a try and the conversion put Saltash 14-5 in the lead.
Three minutes later a flowing cross-field move ended with Ryan Cruickshanks extending the home advantage with another converted score. Helston were then beginning to get back into the game but on the stroke of the interval more Ashes pressure close to the visiting line resulted in a penalty try being awarded to give them a lead of 28-5 at the break.
Helston soon reduced the Ashes’ lead two minutes into the second half with a converted try after a penalty in the home team's 22.
Saltash were then reduced to 14 when a yellow card was shown (48 minutes) and their lead was further cut two minutes later when Helston crossed the home line again.
Another Ashes yellow card for a high tackle increased the pressure on their defensive capabilities and the tension in the game as Helston pressed hard to take advantage and close the score.
The Ashes held the situation with some stalwart defending and eventually Cruickshanks went through after 74 minutes and good handling for a try, again being converted by Pritchard (35-17).
He then completed his hat-trick and the scoring following a charge down.
This was a defiant Ashes performance against a Helston side that contributed to a very entertaining game and gave the home side a few anxious periods. It was a good team result with Ryan Rayner, Tom Rixson, Ryan Cruickshanks and Jack Pritchard all putting in notable contributions.
Elsewhere around the club on Saturday, the seconds put in a battling performance before going down 18-7 to St Agnes in the Counties Three Cornwall Shield competition.
Lock Devon Bennet-Murray grabbed the away try which was converted by fly-half Sam Snell.
The Colts were also in action against visiting Newquay and ran out 20-12 winners.
They found themselves 12-5 down despite Tom Knight’s try, but once prop Dom Green went over after the game was reduced to 14 a-side, Saltash took control.
They added further tries from Knight and the returning Junior Bennet-Murray.
SALTASH v Helston: Ryan Cruickshanks, Will Morton, Danny Snook, Billy Dover, Jay Moriatry (capt), Lewis Stuart, Jack Pritchard; Simon Nance, Rob Walsh, Liall Honey, James Sutton, Tom Rixson, Lewis Wells, Phil Eatwell, Ryan Rayner. Replacements: Ryan Simmons, Charlie Knight, Fin Jones, Greg Eatwell.