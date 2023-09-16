LAUNCESTON have made four changes from their victory at Weston-super-Mare for today's clash with Lydney at Polson Bridge (3pm).
The All Blacks backed up their opening day success at Ivybridge with a 28-7 win in Somerset last week, but once again joint head coaches Ian Goldsmith and Ryan Westren have shuffled the pack.
In the forwards, there is just one alteration as Ethan Pearce-Cowley comes in at prop for Mitch Hawken as flankers Pete Bebbington and Lloyd Duke keep their places after impressing at the Recreation Ground.
However with regular number eight Brandon Rowley moving to inside-centre, Duke switches to number eight with Tom Bottoms coming in at flanker.
With fly-half Glenn Coles away, skipper Tom Sandercock moves from scrum-half to take the ten shirt with Adam Collings replacing him.
Inside-centre Cam Fogden is on holiday with Rowley moving there, while Archie Dinnis is available again and is preferred to Fraser Felton on the wing.
On the bench, flanker George Bone has recovered from injury where he joins Mitch Hawken and James Slater.
Prop Greg Thomas and winger Fraser Felton are left out of the matchday 18 while Leion Cole is still banned after his red card at Ivybridge.
With Coles and Fogden missing and Cole banned, there will be plenty for the coaches to ponder when everybody is available.
Lydney have started with two thrilling games of rugby.
The Gloucestershire outfit were edged out at Exmouth on the opening day before producing a superb comeback to see off Ivybridge from 22-0 down.
They have fond memories of North Cornwall after winning down here last year, although Launceston got revenge by winning at Regentsholme.
LAUNCESTON v Lydney: Ben Bryant, Archie Dinnis, Jamie Chapman, Brandon Rowley, Dan Pearce, Tom Sandercock, Adam Collings; Ethan Pearce-Cowley, Levent Bulut, Charlie Short, Dan Goldsmith, Alex Bartlett, Tom Bottoms, Pete Bebbington, Lloyd Duke. Replacements: Mitch Hawken, George Bone, Tom Bottoms.
Other fixtures: Brixham v Weston-super-Mare, Chew Valley v Barnstaple, Devonport Services v St Austell, Exmouth v Okehampton, Ivybridge v Matson.
COUNTIES ONE WESTERN WEST
BUDE have shown signs of improvement in their opening games with a couple of losing bonus points, but in a tough-looking division need to start getting wins on the board.
Losing within seven at Bideford (22-21) and scoring four tries at home to Pirates Amateurs (26-47) are encouraging, but with promoted sides Tavistock and St Ives already having tasted victory, Bude can’t wait much longer.
The Seasiders are on the road later when they make the long trip down to Penryn (3pm).
The Borough beat Tiverton 25-19 on home soil on the opening day before a 27-14 defeat at Bideford last weekend and are likely to be around mid-table again this season.
Winning away from home is always tough in the division, so Bude would probably take a couple of bonus points, but with early pacesetters Plymstock Albion Oaks at home next weekend, a victory would be greatly received.
BUDE at Penryn: Brad Thomas, Jack Horwell, Zerran Hammond, Olly Denford, Ryan Butler, Harry Dymond, Charlie Watton; Jack Lipscombe, Rory Mead, Chris Allin, Joe Bennett, Will Hockridge, Luke Wilson, Ben Tharme, Freddie Saxton (capt). Replacements: Bertie Seggons, Lewis Jones, Harvey Cholwill.
Other fixtures: Falmouth v Bideford, Kingsbridge v Tiverton, Paignton v Tavistock, Pirates Amateurs v Plymstock Albion Oaks, St Ives v Wiveliscombe.
COUNTIES THREE CORNWALL
LAUNCESTON Castles will hope to return to winning ways when they visit St Austell Thirds.
The Castles scored eight tries in an opening day victory over St Agnes, but were brought back down to earth last weekend as Camborne Crusaders eased to a 41-12 success.
St Austell joined the league structure over the summer.
A 35-15 opening day defeat to relegated Hayle was encouraging before a 31-7 success at last year’s basement side Redruth Albany got them off the mark.
Bude Seconds got their first bonus point at Saltash Seconds last weekend, although conceding two converted tries in the final stages prevented them achieving more in a 41-29 defeat.
They welcome a Falmouth Seconds side that picked up two bonus points in an opening day loss at Lankelly-Fowey and had last weekend off.
Other fixtures: Camborne Crusaders v St Agnes, Hayle v Wadebridge Camels Seconds, Lankelly-Fowey v Redruth Albany, Roseland v Saltash Seconds.
WOMEN'S NC 2 SOUTH WEST (WEST)
LAUNCESTON and Bude have faced off several times in recent years and start their league campaign against each other in a rare Saturday game (6pm).
They follow Launceston versus Lydney at Polson Bridge with the hosts looking to go one better than last year’s runner-up position.
Bude struggled at times for numbers but still finished fourth.
Other fixtures (Sunday): Bideford v Topsham, Totnes v Devonport Services.