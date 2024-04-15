By Robbie Morris at The Mill
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Torpoint Athletic 0 Shepton Mallet 2
A GOAL at the start and finish of the match gave Shepton Mallet the three points at The Mill on Saturday afternoon.
Within 60 seconds Torpoint’s Mike Lucas was adjudged to have brought down Luco Ponsillo in the area, and Jake Sloggett converted from the spot to put the visitors in the lead.
A minute later, the hosts nearly made amends when Darren Hicks put the ball through to Ryan Richards whose effort went just wide, and soon after Hicks had an effort saved by Sam Jepson.
On the quarter hour mark, Sloggett shot just over from 15 yards before the hosts created two good chances themselves.
Good build up play found Richards who his his 18-yard effort saved by Jepson, and five minutes later James Rowe burst into the area to pass the ball through to Ryan Smith who shot just wide.
On 52 minutes, Sloggett again fired over, before the Point continued to be frustrated.
Owen Haslam got to the by-line but his shot was saved by the keeper, a minute later saw Smith hit the side-netting from 10 yards, before the ball broke through for Rowe who had a one-on-one with Jepson, but the ball was blocked.
There was a lengthy stoppage with 15 minutes to go after Shepton’s Paul Braithwaite fell awkwardly, but the visitors sealed the points on 88 minutes when Nathan Legge broke into the box and fired home from 15 yards.
TORPOINT ATHLETIC: Ryan Rickard, Sam Rutter, Darren Hicks, Owen Haslam, Sam Hillson, Callum Holder, James Rowe, Mike Lucas (Isaac McCue 64), Ryan Smith, Ryan Richards, Josh Pope (Jack Wood 75) Subs not used: CJ Pritchard, Dom Murray, Jimi Taylor.
Torpoint Athletic man of the match: Owen Haslam.