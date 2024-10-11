LANKELLY Fowey RFC is a community rugby club in South East Cornwall with over 50 years of history, but need extra numbers to continue in this season’s Counties Three Cornwall and into the next few years and beyond.
Sion Williams and Guy Taylor, as head coaches, are leading the club's revitalisation, focusing on fundamentals, structure, teamwork, and camaraderie. This new approach has led to a 20% increase in player numbers, but the club still needs more players.
The club wishes to invite lapsed players and those new to the game to come down, learn new skills, and participate in our non-contact touch Tuesdays and Thursdays, which are our team skills in preparation for league matches.
The club has an excellent community feel with both sessions during the week held from 6.30pm to 8pm at the Farm (PL23 1HN).
If you would like to come and take part, please get in touch with the club's Facebook or Instagram pages.