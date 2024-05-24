By Phil Westren
THE Cornish Pirates will play their final league game of the season, away to an invariably dangerous London Scottish side tomorrow (3pm).
For some in the team it will also, of course, be their last hurrah in a Pirates shirt.
It is a ninth versus third contest in the Championship, with the Pirates fully aware that their hosts will pose a real threat to ambition of securing a win that would see the Cornish side finish the season second in the table, which would be their highest ever in the second tier.
Changes in the starting 15 for this weekend sees Jacob Morris replace the injured Lefty Zigiriadis at loose head prop and Will Gibson selected in the back row in place of club skipper John Stevens, who drops to the bench.
For his 50th appearance for the Cornish Pirates – a real achievement in just two seasons – flanker Alex Everett will captain the side.
Speaking ahead of Saturday, Cornish Pirates’ joint head coach Alan Paver commented: “London Scottish now form a vastly-improved side from the one that started the season and running a lot of teams close they have come away with victories as well.
“We expect the game itself on Saturday to be fast and physical and, at this time of the year, one with no shortage of tries scored. Also, it will probably come down to fine margins, so it will be important for us to highlight the mental battle and make sure our attitude and emotions are right.
“As ever with such a game, and regardless of the result, we have had a fantastic season, with the challenge and the need now is for us to stay on task as we strive to reach the cherry on the top - in an effort to ultimately finish second.”
CORNISH PIRATES: 15 Kyle Moyle 14 Will Trewin 13 Matt McNab 12 Joe Elderkin 11 Arthur Relton 10 Bruce Houston 9 Alex Schwarz; 1 Jacob Morris 2 Harry Hocking 3 Fin Richardson 4 Will Britton 5 Steele Barker 6 Alex Everett (captain) 7 Will Gibson 8 Hugh Bokenham. Replacements: 16 Marlen Walker 17 Billy Young 18 Matt Johnson 19 Josh King 20 John Stevens 21 Ruaridh Dawson 22 Tom Pittman 23 Robin Wedlake.