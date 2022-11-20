Pilgrims denied victory by very late equaliser
Subscribe newsletter
Plymouth Argyle were agonisingly denied victory at Burton Albion by an equaliser in the seventh minute of injury time.
Former Watford and Crystal Palace defender Adrian Mariappa headed home from close range to make it 2-2 after Argyle had come from behind to lead.
Struggling Burton took a first-half advantage when Tom Hamer’s long throw-in found Joe Dodoo, and after both he and Bobby Kamwa had efforts blocked, Kamwa fired home for his first senior goal on his full league debut.
The Pilgrims started the second half strongly, and substitute Ryan Hardie slotted home a penalty after fellow replacement Niall Ennis had been fouled by Hamer.
Ennis also provided the second goal when his excellent pass picked out Bali Mumba, who smashed the ball into the top corner of the net, but they were denied all three points by Mariappa’s late, late goal.
The Pilgrims are still top of League One, but they only lead second-place Ipswich now by two points.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |