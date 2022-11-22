Page hails impact of Moore in Welsh draw
Wales boss Robert Page hailed the impact of former Truro City striker Kieffer Moore after he came off the bench to help his country to a 1-1 draw against USA in their opening World Cup group match in Qatar.
Moore, the Torquay-born 30-year-old who played for the Cornish club in the 2012-13 season, scoring 13 goals in 22 league appearances, helped turn the match around.
Wales were outplayed by the USA in the first half and were fortunate to be only 1-0 down at the break, to a Timothy Weah goal, before Moore’s introduction transformed them.
Gareth Bale, their captain and all-time leading scorer, won a late penalty which he scored himself to get Wales’ first World Cup campaign in 64 years off to a good start.
Their next game is against Iran on Friday.
Page commented: “If you look on the bench now, we’ve got Brennan Johnson playing in the Premier League, he came on and made an impact, Kieffer came on and made an impact.
“We have strength in depth. I can look over my shoulder to the bench and we’ve got players who can come on and have a real impact on games.”
