BOWLS FROM THE VARIOUS GREENS
CALLINGTON BOWLING CLUB
LADIES SECTION
FOLLOWING an opening win in the Tamar League against Saltash, Callington Ladies again enjoyed the company of Saltash ladies in the Date League earlier this month, winning on both rinks for a 18-point success and all four points.
Callington 45 Saltash B 27: M Jones, L Stephens & C Briggs beat J Skinner, L Henwood & J Vincent 24-12; D Sanders, E Southey & M Richards beat P Dalton, P Williams & L Groves 21-15.
LOOE BOWLING CLUB
LADIES SECTION
THE Cornwall County League Group Three Mrs Bennetts Day bowls competition was held at Imerys Bowling Club in Bugle on Thursday, May 2 with 28 ladies attending.
Looe bowlers Christine Timmins and Val Reilly won the cups while the runners-up were Jill Stewart (Veryan) and Pat McCarthy (Grampound).
The Plate winners were D Hirst (Imerys) and Looe’s Pat Brunskill.