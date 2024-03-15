There was an excellent turnout for the Looe and District Euchre Presentation and Charity Cup Night held at the Pelynt Institute earlier this month.
The players enjoyed a fun evening with a lovely buffet and large raffle.
Many thanks go to secretary and caterer Ann Alford, treasurer Carole Day and helpers Susan Alford and Tony Day.
The Charity Cup was won by John and Linda Alldritt who nominated the Cornwall Air Ambulance for the £100 prize.
The other results were as follows: League Winners – Salutation Inn; Runners-up – Russell Inn.
Team Knockout Cup: Winners – Barbican Inn; Runners-up – Russell Inn.
League Pairs: Winners – Alan Graham and Dave Medlen (Salutation Inn); Runners-up – Rob and Ellie Sainsbury (Russell Inn).
Chairman’s Cup: Winners – Carole Dudley and Julia Dunning (Salutation Inn); Runners-up – Mick Todd and Barry Davis (Pelynt Institute).
Charity Cup: Winners – John Alldritt (Sociables) and Linda Alldritt (Pelynt Institute); Runners-up – Carl and Julie Davis (Social A);
Wooden Spoon: Sociables.