Newton Abbot Spurs 1 Liskeard Athletic 2
Dan Jennings scored a late winner in a feisty semi-final at Ivybridge's Erme Valley to send Liskeard Athletic through to the Walter C Parson League Cup final.
The Blues will meet Okehampton Argyle at Launceston's Pennygillam on Saturday May 13 (3pm).
The semi-final was marred by a sending off for each side – James Moxon for Spurs and Macauley Thorp for Liskeard – while Spurs defender Finn Pearse appeared to be booked twice but stayed on.
James Rowe gave Liskeard an 18th minute lead with a quality finish from close range after being set up by a superb Jennings cross from the left.
And Newton Abbot's task of trying to get back into the game was made harder just before half-time when Moxon was shown a straight red card for a two-footed challenge on Thorp, who needed treatment before continuing.
But the premier division east side gave as good as they got in the second half, although it took a superb goal-line clearance from Pearse to prevent Harry Jeffery doubling Liskeard's lead in the 63rd minute.
The tie started to boil over in the 67th minute when Pearse was booked for taking out Jeffery as he burst clear from the halfway line and three minutes later there was confusion when Spurs sent on two substitutes without the referee appearing to know about either change.
After a discussion with the fourth official, both subs, Simon Revell and Owen Green, were shown yellow cards for entering the field of play without permission.
But the real fireworks were let off in the 80th minute when Liskeard midfield man Thorp appeared to head butt a Newton Abbot player and was shown a straight red card only four minutes after picking up a yellow.
The referee then consulted a linesman about the incident and awarded the Devon side a penalty, which Toby Pullman duly sent past Sam Borthwick to equalise.
In the melee which followed, the referee brandished a yellow card at Pearse, presumably for dissent, which should have seen the Spurs defender sent off for his second booking.
Following protests from the Liskeard dugout, the fourth official called the referee over to make him aware of the situation but he said he had booked number nine (Lloyd Gardner) earlier, not number four.
The game resumed with extra time looming large but the crowd of 130 was spared another 30 minutes when the superb Jeffery caught the Spurs defence napping and his through pass found Jennings, who was not going to miss from 10 yards.
Liskeard's celebrations sparked some ugly scenes in front of the dugouts and Jennings appeared to be floored by a flailing fist as players and officials got involved.
The match officials were able to restore calm and Liskeard played out the remaining time to book their place in the final.