Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League round-up - Saturday, June 1
LAUNCESTON Seconds grabbed their first victory as they beat previous leaders St Blazey by two wickets at Lawhitton.
It looked all plain sailing when St Blazey were dismissed for just 58 with Matt Davey (2-24), Pete Wilton (2-7), Chris Alford (3-16) and Brett Grosvenor (2-7) all in the wickets.
But despite Danny Sloman making 24, the visitors were favourites with Launceston still needing 11 with two wickets remaining thanks to Sinto Vincent’s 6-8.
But Morgan Jones (10no) kept his cool.
Over 560 runs were scored at St Minver as Menheniot-Looe Seconds racked up a massive 308-6, 116 of which came from Stuart Adams.
He smashed 17 fours and three sixes his 66-ball knock.
St Minver Seconds made a superb fist of their reply, ending on 263-1 with Jake Keast (98), Neil Kent (101no) and Steve Hawke (51no) all in the runs.
St Neot missed the chance to go top as Pencarrow won a low-scoring contest at Wenmouth.
A total of 132-9 seemed enough for the hosts after a Pencarrow collapse, but Kevin Sherratt produced one of the great lower league innings in making 90 not out for a two-wicket win.
The next highest score was eight from Phil Williams.
Earlier, St Neot skipper Andrew Tamblyn top-scored with 42 while Williams also took 4-25 with the ball.
Duloe secured their second victory since promotion as they beat Lanhydrock by 34 runs.
Matt Julian made an unbeaten 101 and Thomas Turpin exactly 50 in their 234-7.
Simon Massey then took 6-30 for the hosts who were held up by an unbeaten 60 from Josh Taylor.
Elsewhere in the division, Buckland Monachorum beat Newquay Thirds by one wicket while St Stephen proved too strong for Grampound Road Thirds in a five-wicket success having been set 217 to win.