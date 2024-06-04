NCCA Trophy Group Three
Cornwall v Berkshire at St Austell CC
CORNWALL got their 50-over campaign started on Sunday at St Austell, but it was visitors Berkshire that left Wheal Eliza with a 25-run victory.
Duchy skipper Paul Smith won the toss and chose to field, but Berkshire openers Johnny Connell and Rhys Lewis (27) added 77 before the latter was bowled by Max Tryfonos.
Euan Woods was cleaned up by Ben Ellis for a single before Connell was joined by Archie Carter (30) in a stand of 56.
Carter was trapped lbw by former Callington pro Graham Wagg who was on debut, before the big wicket of Connell (77) came at 147 when he picked out Mark Gribble off Ellis Whiteford (3-66).
But the crucial innings of 49 from Charlie Dunnett swung the moment back in Berkshire’s favour as they were eventually dismissed for 244 with a ball remaining.
Wagg was the pick of the attack with 3-44.
Former Cornwall opening bowler Tommy Sturgess (4-28) then proceeded to produce a devastating spell that ultimately won them the game.
He had caught Chris Gibson caught in the slips off the first ball before dismissing pro Will MacVicar, Karl Leathley and Wagg, the latter for a duck.
Mark Gribble followed at 32-5 and when Tryfonos was caught and bowled for 19, it was 60-6.
Skipper Paul Smith then led from the front with 68 in a stand of 69 with debutant Jake Rowe.
Rowe now plays at Chippenham but used to turn out for Pencarrow and Wadebridge.
Still needing another 91 when joined by Ben Ellis (35no) they added 62 before Rowe, who made 51 from 67 balls, was dismissed off the final ball of the 48th over.
Twenty-nine were needed off the last two, but Whiteford was soon bowled to end the contest.
Cornwall head to Banbury on Sunday to tackle Oxfordshire (11am).