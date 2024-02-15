PLYMOUTH Argyle were denied a ninth home league win of the season last night in the SkyBet Championship as Coventry City snatched a point with a 96th minute equaliser at Home Park.
The majority of the near 17,000-strong crowd that decided to spend Valentine’s Day watching the game were in dreamland with seconds to go as Morgan Whittaker’s 18th of the season and an own goal from Bobby Thomas put the Greens 2-1 up either side of Ellis Simms’ equaliser.
And just as it looked like Argyle would end the night ten points clear of fourth bottom Queens Park Rangers who occupy the final relegation spot, defender Liam Kitching turned in Victor Torp’s cross to earn the Sky Blues a crucial point in their quest to reach the play-offs.
City striker Matt Godden somehow headed over in the first half from left-back Jake Bidwell’s fine cross, while after the break, Godden was sent through one-on-one with Conor Hazard, but was denied by the former Celtic goalkeeper’s legs.
Argyle took the lead on 54 minutes when Whittaker tapped home a cross after good work down the left by loanee Alfie Devine and academy graduate Adam Randell.
The Sky Blues were level 11 minutes later when Simms forced home the rebound after his initial shot was saved.
Plymouth were back in front within three minutes when wing-back Mickel Miller, who had minutes earlier replaced Lino Sousa, saw his driven cross from the left find it’s way past Brad Collins with the help of Thomas.
And although Argyle were the better side in the second half, Kitching’s late intervention ensured they had to settle for a share of the spoils.
Ian Foster’s Argyle don’t have long before they are back in action as promotion-chasing Leeds are the visitors to Devon on Saturday for a lunchtime kick-off to be shown on Sky Sports (12.30pm).