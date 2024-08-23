By Gareth Davies
TRURO City are delighted to announce that Tyler Harvey has signed a new, multi-year contract with the club.
The 29-year-old, who came through the ranks at Plymouth Argyle, made 50 appearances for the Pilgrims before joining Wrexham in 2016.
But after less than six months at the Racecourse Ground, Harvey joined Truro in January 2017 and but for a brief spell at Bath City in the early weeks of 2019-20, has been a Truro mainstay ever since.
The club’s leading scorer in each of the past four completed seasons, plus the two campaigns aborted by the coronavirus pandemic, Harvey also became the first home player to score at the Truro City Stadium.
“This has been my club and my home for a long time now,” Harvey told trurocity.co.uk. “Where we are sat now, looking at the new ground, just seeing where the club is going now, it was a no-brainer to commit my future to Truro City.
“I have a great relationship with the fans and over the last few years, because we weren’t playing in Truro, that seemed like it had been lost and it has been tough.
Harvey revealed that he was the subject of interest from other clubs in the National League over the summer, but is delighted to have stayed.
He said: “I’ve played at different clubs before, but none of them gave me the feeling I get when I play for Truro,” he added. “Like I said, this is my club and coming back to the new ground, seeing what it was like on the first day of the season, made me think that this really is the place to be.”
“Now we are back in Truro, I can give back something to the fans and that was one of the major reasons for me signing this new contract.”