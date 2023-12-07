A GREAT way to start the festive fun this month is to attend the Cornwall Club Point-to-Point meeting to be held at the Royal Cornwall Showground, Wadebridge, on Sunday, writes Donna Harris.
This meeting always attracts a large family crowd to enjoy the racing at this beautiful track, with the action fast and competitive.
There is a huge covered barn which contains all facilities, includes hot and cold food and refreshments, bar, bookies and a number of country trade stands ideal for Christmas shopping.
Six races are on offer with a start time of 11.30am. 75 entries have been received.
The Tinks Catering-sponsored conditions race, for novice jockeys and veteran horses, opens the day’s event, in which Call Simon for the Robert Chanin team will be holding the hopes for the area under jockey Ella Herbison, to follow up on their second at the recent Dunsmore meeting.
They may need to fend off any of the entries from the Tim Vaughan team for son Ed to ride either Poli Roi, Siberian Star or Tight Call.
Next is The Crown Inn-sponsored maiden race which may well be divided on the day with 24 entries.
Those catching the eye on previous form are Bollin Twinkle for trainer Chloe Roddick, Rosietoken for trainer Dean Summersby and Takeabid with a low mares allowance for the John Heard and Darren Andrews combination.
Moores of St Wenn sponsor the ladies’ open race which looks a thriller in the making, and for From The Heart for Laura Jones and sister Natalie Parker to notch up another win, they may need to fend off Singapore Saga, who has the benefit of a low mares weight allowance for the John Heard yard.
The men’s open race is sponsored by Trevarthens which could also offer a battle up the finishing hill here, with recent winner Halo des Obeaux holding the hopes for another win after Great Trethew for the Tim Vaughan team and son Ed to ride.
They could have Lakota Warrior, a previous winner at Upcott Cross last season, and Quintins Man, a last season Cheltenham winner for the John Heard team, snapping at his heels to make this another race not to miss.
In the Exeter Racecourse-sponsored intermediate race, Minella Jab won two last season under jockey Will Biddick and followed up with a season’s second on debut at Dunsmore so must be respected.
Also, State of Fame, another out of the Tim Vaughan yard, could go well. Also Bang On Target, having clocked up a treble last season, should go well for Josh Newman.
Finally, up to close the day’s event is the Lodge &Thomas- sponsored restricted race, in which Cuzzicombe for trainer Ed Walker and jockey Chloe Emsley could be looking to follow up on their win at Stafford cross last season, and may need to fend off State Of Fame and Mary’s Fortune for trainer Tim Vaughan.
Also Coolattitude is one to note out of the Chris Barber team and previous champion jockey Biddick to score here.
Parking at the track is ideal with tarmac roads and easy access to parking slots.
The course is located at the Royal Cornwall, Showground off the A39 West of Wadebridge PL27 7JE.
Entrance to the course is £15 per person including racecard, children under 16 free. Dogs on leads welcome.
Do check out the Weatherbys website pointtopoint.co.uk also the Devon & Cornwall point-to-point facebookpage www.facebook.com/groups/pointingdc/