Cornwall Cricket League County Division One round-up – Saturday, July 13
GRAMPOUND Road enjoyed a superb weekend as they remain top of County Division One and then reached the last eight of the National Village Cup.
Saturday saw them welcome Hayle, and the visitors were 86-1 in the 24th over before they lost four wickets for just 16 runs.
Skipper Tom Sharp made 56 from 101 balls, but they again collapsed as they fell to 143-8 before a crucial partnership of 28 between Wayne Jenkin and Matt Jacka got them up to 178-9.
Spinners Alex Lean (3-34) and Ravi Karunarathna (2-30) shared five wickets.
Hayle kept things extremely tight early on, before a second wicket partnership of 109 between man of the match Alex Lean and Chris Roberts proved decisive.
They made 64 apiece before being separated at 136-2, and although the visiting spinners took wickets throughout, they got home with 14 balls to spare. Tom Sharp (2-29) and Max Jenkin (2-34) were the pick.
Grampound are just two wins away from Lord’s after a five-wickets success over Horspath on Sunday.
The first attempt in Oxfordshire a week earlier saw the game abandoned at tea, and the Road used home conditions in their favour to restrict Horspath to just 127-9 from their 40 overs as spinners Tom Fox-Dean (3-25), Alex Lean (2-29) and David Neville (2-31) shared seven wickets.
The hosts slipped to 17-2 and 74-5, but skipper Tom Orpe led from the front with an unbeaten 56 from 83 balls as he and wicket-keeper Harry Gregory (23no) sent the Road into a home quarter-final this Sunday (July 21) with Painswick CC from Gloucestershire.
Elsewhere in County One, Paul are up to second after a routine ten-wicket victory over mid-table Falmouth at Hutchens Park.
The visitors stumbled to just 117 all out after 36.5 overs before openers Ben Brooks and Ross Williams knocked it off.
Newquay are up to third after an emphatic eight-wicket thrashing of bottom side Penzance Seconds at the Sports Centre.
Spinners Toby Chillingworth (3-8) and Joe Crane (4-17) shared seven wickets as Penzance were dismissed for just 62.
Dominic Osborne (2-19) gave the visitors hope, but Crane (32no) batted through.
Beacon are fourth, eight points behind Paul with a game in-hand after a superb display at Mullion.
Openers Ben James and Sam James added 176 before the latter was bowled by Jonty Wheatley (2-68) for 65.
James was joined by Jordan Thomas before he departed for a superb 122 at 218-2, but the runs then kept coming as Thomas (48 off 50) and Gareth Mankee (39 off 27) took apart the bowling to get Beacon up to 311-6.
Mullion’s reply lasted 40.3 overs as they were dismissed for 163 with only James Dark (34), Max Roberts (33no), Jonty Wheatley (30) and Michael Blanks (27) making much impression.
All six of the visiting attack were in the wickets with Richard White’s 2-16 the best.
Wadebridge Seconds picked up a convincing victory at Roche.
Half centuries from Sam Richards (60) and Ross McLachlan (57) helped them post a healthy 237-9 despite 5-39 from Tyler Trudgeon.
Roche were in early trouble at 36-4 before eventually scrambling up to 158 all out with Ryan Clark (43), James Cole (34) and Harry Trethewey (31) in the runs. Steve Gunner kept up his fine form with 4-39.
St Erme eased to a seven-wicket victory at Camborne Seconds who made 176-9.
Gary Stephens (38) led the way for the hosts as Spencer Wilcock (3-17) and Idris Safi (4-37) shared seven wickets.
The reply was then dominated by Kyle Van Rooyen with a trademark attacking century as he smashed 115 from just 80 balls.