Duchy League, Premier Division: Bodmin Town Seconds v Boscastle - postponed, Gorran 3 Saltash United Thirds 1, Lifton 2 Lostwithiel 1, Southgate Seniors 4 Mevagissey 5, St Merryn 0 Lanivet Inn 3. Division One: Boscastle Res v Gerrans and St Mawes United - postponed, Foxhole Stars Res v Pensilva - postponed, Gunnislake Res 3 St Mawgan Res 3, North Petherwin Res 1 Looe Town Res 2, St Cleer v St Miner Res - postponed. Division Two: Bude Town Res 11 Castle Loyale 2, Grampound 0 Week St Mary, Lostwithiel Res v Delabole and Tintagel United - postponed, North Hill 1 Bodmin Dragon 6, St Eval Spitfires 9 Indian Queens 1.

Also in the news

Comments