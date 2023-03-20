Saturday, March 18
Toolstation Western League, Premier Division: Clevedon Town 2 Buckland 4, Falmouth 2 Welton 0, Keynsham 2 Ilfracombe 1, Millbrook 4 Cadbury Heath 1, Shepton Mallet 3 Mousehole 3, Sherborne 0 Bridgwater United 0, Street 0 Helston 0, Torpoint Athletic 3 Wellington 1.
SWPL Premier East: Bridport 0 Okehampton Argyle 1, Cullompton Rangers v Brixham - postponed, Dartmouth 0 Bovey Tracey 1, Holsworthy 0 Elburton Villa 0, Plymouth Marjon 1 Ivybridge Town 3, Teignmouth 2 Sidmouth Town 0, Torridgeside 2 Newton Abbot Spurs 2, Torrington v Axminster Town - postponed.
SWPL Premier West: Callington Town v Wendron United - postponed, Camelford 1 St Dennis 0, Dobwalls 4 St Austell 4, Launceston 2 Mullion 0, Liskeard Athletic 5 Penzance 0, Newquay 0 St Blazey 2.
St Piran League East: St Dominick 3 Polperro 3, St Mawgan v Saltash Borough - postponed, Sticker Res 0 Millbrook Res 3.
East Cornwall Premier League, League Cup semi-finals: St Columb Major 1 Torpoint Athletic Thirds 2, St Stephen 1 Foxhole Stars 6.
East Cornwall Premier League: Roche 1 Nanpean Rovers 1, St Blazey Res 3 St Newlyn East 0, St Dennis Res 0 North Petherwin 4, St Death 2 Looe Town 3.
Duchy League, Premier Division: Bodmin Town Seconds v Boscastle - postponed, Gorran 3 Saltash United Thirds 1, Lifton 2 Lostwithiel 1, Southgate Seniors 4 Mevagissey 5, St Merryn 0 Lanivet Inn 3. Division One: Boscastle Res v Gerrans and St Mawes United - postponed, Foxhole Stars Res v Pensilva - postponed, Gunnislake Res 3 St Mawgan Res 3, North Petherwin Res 1 Looe Town Res 2, St Cleer v St Miner Res - postponed. Division Two: Bude Town Res 11 Castle Loyale 2, Grampound 0 Week St Mary, Lostwithiel Res v Delabole and Tintagel United - postponed, North Hill 1 Bodmin Dragon 6, St Eval Spitfires 9 Indian Queens 1.
Sunday, March 19
South West Regional Women’s League, Premier Division: Bristol Rovers 2 Bishop’s Lydeard 0, Ilminster Town v Liskeard Athletic – postponed, Torquay United 2 Sherborne Town 1, Warminster v Poole – postponed.