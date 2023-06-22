PLYMOUTH Argyle will kick off their Championship campaign with a home match against Huddersfield Town, managed by former Pilgrims boss Neil Warnock.
The match is scheduled for Saturday, August 5.
Warnock, who has a home in south east Cornwall, is bringing his team to Devon next month for pre-season friendlies against Bodmin Town, Tavistock and Liskeard Athletic.
The Pilgrims then face two matches against former Premier League sides, with a visit to Watford on August 12, followed by an attractive home game with Southampton on Saturday, August 19.
They visit Bristol City on Tuesday, September 19 in the nearest thing they will have to a local derby, with the return at Home Park on Easter Monday, April 1.
They take on Birmingham City at home on the Saturday before Christmas, December 23, before a Boxing Day trip to Cardiff City.
They then visit Southampton on Friday, December 29, before a New Year's Day clash at home to Watford.
Leeds United will be the visitors to Home Park on Saturday, February 17.
Argyle's final game of the season is at home to Hull City on Saturday, May 4.
AUGUST
Sat, Aug 5: Huddersfield Town (H)
Sat, Aug 12: Watford (A)
Sat, Aug 19: Southampton (H)
Sat, Aug, 26: Birmingham City (A)
SEPTEMBER
Sat, Sep 2: Blackburn Rovers (H)
Sat, Sep 16: Preston North End (A)
Tue, Sep 19: Bristol City (A)
Sat, Sep 23: Norwich City (H)
Sat, Sep 30: Hull City (A)
OCTOBER
Tue, Oct 3: Millwall (H)
Sat, Oct 7: Swansea City (H)
Sat, Oct 21: West Bromwich Albion (A)
Wed, Oct 25: Sheffield Wednesday (H)
Sat, Oct 28: Ipswich Town (A)
NOVEMBER
Sat, Nov 4: Middlesbrough (H)
Sat, Nov 11: Leeds United (A)
Sat, Nov 25: Sunderland (H)
Tue, Nov 28: Coventry City (A)
DECEMBER
Sat, Dec 2: Stoke City (H)
Sat, Dec 9: Leicester City (A)
Wed, Dec 13: Queens Park Rangers (A)
Sat, Dec 16: Rotherham United (H)
Sat, Dec 23: Birmingham City (H)
Tue, Dec 26: Cardiff City (A)
Fri, Dec 29: Southampton (A)
JANUARY
Mon, Jan 1: Watford (H)
Sat, Jan 13: Huddersfield Town (A)
Sat, Jan 20: Cardiff City (H)
Sat, Jan 27: West Bromwich Albion (H)
FEBRUARY
Sat, Feb 3: Swansea City (A)
Sat, Feb 10: Sunderland (A)
Wed, Feb 14: Coventry City (H)
Sat, Feb 17: Leeds United (H)
Sat, Feb 24: Middlesbrough (A)
MARCH
Sat, Mar 2: Ipswich Town (H)
Wed, Mar 6: Sheffield Wednesday (A)
Sat, Mar 9: Blackburn Rovers (A)
Sat, Mar 16: Preston North End (H)
Fri, Mar 29: Norwich City (A)
APRIL
Mon, Apr 1: Bristol City (H)
Sat, Apr 6: Rotherham United (A)
Tue, Apr 9: Queens Park Rangers (H)
Sat, Apr 13: Leicester City (H)
Sat, Apr 20: Stoke City (A)
Sat, Apr 27: Millwall (A)
MAY
All fixtures are subject to change due to television requirements.